Watch Video: Nora Fatehi plays with a little fan on sets, feeds him biscuits

Nora Fatehi is one of the most loved and popular stars enjoying a massive fanbase across demographics and age groups, particularly kids.

In yet another encounter, Nora Fatehi won over the internet with a video featuring the actress holding a young fan in her lap. The video posted on the Instagram page of the young fan was instantly circulated across Nora's fan pages turning into a viral rage.

Earlier too, Nora Fatehi has been often spotted with her little fans sharing cute moments that capture the internet.

Banking upon the same love and admiration amongst the kids, makers of 'Dance Deewane' have roped in Nora Fatehi as the judge for the upcoming season of 'Dance Deewane Junior'.

Earlier too, Nora had entered another reality show as a temporary judge post the original judge Malaika Arora's exit after she had tested positive for Covid-19.

On the film front, Nora has paved her way to success with her sizzling dance moves. She has a number of chartbusters to her credit, including 'Saki Saki', 'Garmi', 'Dilbar', and 'Milegi Milegi' to name a few.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 05:22 PM IST