Watch Video: 'Nikamma' actor Abhimanyu Dassani takes naps amid shoot of his films

Updated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 07:30 PM IST
article-image

From 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' to his upcoming films 'Nikamma' and 'Aankh Micholi', actor Abhimanyu Dassani has taken naps in full costumes in between shots and the pictures and videos totally testify to the same.

Take a look:

Driven by Abhimanyu Dassani's character Adi, 'Nikamma' reveals the story of a young, jobless and carefree boy who transforms into a responsible and reliable person when it comes to his family.

Co-starring Shirley Sethia and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, 'Nikamma' is directed by Sabbir Khan and is slated to release on June 17, 2022.

Post 'Nikamma', Abhimanu will look forward to an interesting line up including the family comedy entertainer 'Aankh Micholi', amongst other unannounced projects.

article-image

