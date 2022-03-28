Watch video: Nawazuddin Siddiqui ditches his car, travels by Mumbai local train

Actor Nawazzuddin Siddiqui has always portrayed some of the most promising and amazing characters in his films. He is one of the busiest actors in the industry right now.

Recently, Nawazuddin was shooting in Mira road for his upcoming film and he had an event on the other side of the town, so instead of taking his luxurious car, the down-to-earth actor opted for the Mumbai local to escape the traffic hustle and reach the event on time.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the work front, Nawazuddin will be next seen in the high octane actioner 'Heropanti 2'. In the film, the actor is set to play the villain 'Laila' opposite Tiger Shroff's Babloo.

The film also stars Tara Sutaria as the female lead.

The film promises audiences a heady dose of action, thrill, romance and entertainment and is all set to release in theatres this Eid, April 29, 2022.

Nawazuddin also has 'Tiku Weds Sheru' in his kitty, the shoot of which he recently wrapped up. The film is produced by Kangana Ranaut and stars Avneet Kaur opposite Nawazuddin.

Besides, he also has Sudhir Mishra and Anubhav Sinha's quirky comedy 'Afwah' with Bhumi Pednekar.

Nawazudding will also be a part of Nupur Sanon's debut film 'Noorani Chehra'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 03:11 PM IST