Watch video: Mamu Salman Khan hosts a grand birthday bash for nephew Ahil

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan must have earned the love of millions of fans across the globe in his career, but the ones he loves the most are his family members, especially the younger lot.

Time and again, Salman has shared how he is very fond of kids, and his adorable bond with his nephew Ahil Sharma is unmissable.

Recently, Salman threw the most lavish birthday party for the 6-year-old and it looked nothing short of stuff that dreams are made of. The actor gave a sneakpeek to his fans with an inside video, which he shared on his social media handle.

In the video, Ahil can be seen enjoying with other kids as Salman walks to him and enjoys a fire show. The party venue was adorned with stalls and pop ups of all kinds, complete with lights, decorations and games for the children.

Watch the video here:

Loading View on Instagram

For the unversed, Ahil is the elder son of Salman's sister Arpita Khan and actor Ayush Sharma. The couple also has a daughter whom they have named Ayat.

Salman is often seen spending time with the two kids and they even accompanied him to Dubai during his recent 'Da-bangg Tour Reloaded'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in the much-anticipated actioner 'Tiger 3'. Apart from this, Salman also has 'Kick 2' and 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' in his kitty.

A sequel to 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is also in the making for the actor. He is set to mark his Telugu film debut too with Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather'.

Also, Salman recently revealed that he is producing content for OTT as well, but not much details have been revealed yet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ THIS is why Salman Khan always believes in giving his best

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:28 AM IST