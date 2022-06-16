Watch Video: Malaika Arora snaps at fan trying to click selfie with her

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora recently snapped back at a fan after he tried to click pictures with her outside her gym.

Come rain or shine, Malaika never skips a single workout session. She is papped outside her gym almost everyday and fans too gather there to get one glimpse of the actress.

On Wednesday too, Malaika went about her regular workout routine. However, when she was exiting the gym, an eager fan was seen clicking multiple selfies with her in a video which is now going viral.

When the fan asked her for yet another picture, Malaika snapped at him saying, "Kitna photo loge? Abhi aap ne liya ek."

However, she later agreed to click another picture and said, "Achha le lo".

Meanwhile, Malaika is all set to turn an author with her debut yet-to-be-titled book on nutrition, the work on which is currently in progress. The book will offer readers an understanding into her healthy eating routine.

Covering some key elements of food and nutrition like the relationship between eating right and overall well-being, the challenges associated with food deprivation; the literary work will help the readers grasp the process of mastering discipline in eating with a guide on how to blend nutrition plan with fitness goals.