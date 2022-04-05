Watch video: Lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad walk hand-in-hand as they return to Mumbai

Actor Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad might have maintained silence over their relationship yet, but their recent social media interactions and videos speak volumes.

In yet another video which is now going viral, the lovebirds can be seen at the Mumbai airport walking hand-in-hand. They were all smiles as they arrived in the city from an undisclosed location.

Hrithik kept it casual in a classic white t-shirt and blue denims, and paired his outfit with a white cap. He also had his jacket tied around his waist.

On the other hand, Saba was seen in casual grey pants and a sporty bralette with her hair let down.

Rumours of Hrithik and Saba dating each other have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. She has even grown close to the actor's family, and a few days ago, she was spotted enjoying a family lunch with the Roshans.

On the professional front, Saba is a musician and an actress, who was last seen in the web show 'Rocket Boys'. She has also starred in the anthology film 'Feels like Ishq' and 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge'.

Hrithik, on the other hand, will star next in 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone, and 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan.

'Vikram Vedha' will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

Advertisement

ALSO READ What is the age difference between Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad?

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 04:02 PM IST