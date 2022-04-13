Watch video: Kartik Aaryan shakes a leg in Mauritius with local dancers amidst 'Shehzada' shoot

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular stars of the country currently who is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Shehzada' in Mauritius.
In a video that has gone viral, the actor can be seen shaking a leg with the local dancers there and he can be seen really killing it with those moves.
A few days ago, Kriti Sanon, who will star opposite Kartik in 'Shehzada' also took off to Mauritius to dive into the shoot of the film.
Kartik has a lineup of massive projects and is set to kickstart his releases for the year with the much-anticipated 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.
Besides, Kartik also has films like 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Captain India' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty.
