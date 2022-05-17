Watch Video: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani visit Delhi's Gurudwara Bangla Sahib ahead of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' release

e-Paper Get App
IANS | Updated on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 06:09 PM IST

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who are busy promoting their movie in full swing, visited the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi to seek blessings ahead of the film's release.

The actors were seen in ethnic wear as they visited the holy place.

While Kiara looked elegant and beautiful in beige chicken suit, Kartik looked dapper in white kurta with a kesari headscarf and jeans. Pictures and videos of the actors are going viral and grabbing the eyeballs.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a sequel of the 2007 movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is all set to hit the big screens on May 20.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 06:09 PM IST