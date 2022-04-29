Watch Video: Kangana Ranaut arrives in a helicopter at 'Dhaakad' trailer launch event in Mumbai

The makers of 'Dhaakad' officially launched the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is playing the lead role of Agent Agni in the film, made heads turn as she arrived in a helicopter.

The event saw Kangana’s entry in a chopper at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse Grounds after which the actress drove straight to PVR Icon, Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel.

In 'Dhaakad', Kangana plays a spy named Agent Agni. The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of her action skills while combating enemies. The actress dons different avatars as she goes about busting a major racket and kicking up a storm. The sheer scale of the movie is demonstrated with high-octane action sequences.

Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist and he has ensured that his look is on point. The actor also trained hard for the action sequences for months to make them look authentic. That’s not all, the duels between Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal have been specially designed to amp up the adrenaline of the viewers. Their clash is something to be savoured on the big screen.

The film also stars Divya Dutta. Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films, 'Dhaakad' is slated to release on May 20, 2022.

