Watch Video: Doting girlfriend Athiya Shetty picks up beau KL Rahul from Mumbai airport ahead of IPL 2022

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty arrived at the Mumbai airport on Monday night to pick up beau KL Rahul, as the cricketer returned to the city ahead of the IPL.

A video doing the rounds on the internet shows KL Rahul walking out of the airport wearing a white t-shirt with a McDonald's logo over it, along with red shorts and a cap.

Athiya can be seen waiting for the cricketer in her car which was parked near the airport exit.

Loading View on Instagram

As soon as the video was shared on social media, fans commented that the couple should get married soon.

A few days ago, several reports suggested that Athiya and KL Rahul are indeed going to tie the knot this year.

Athiya and Rahul were last spotted together at the screening of Ahan Shetty's 'Tadap' in December. They were also accompanied by Athiya and Ahan's parents, Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty.

While the couple has never officially spoken about dating each other, they are often seen going on vacations together and dropping cute comments under their Instagram posts.

Athiya has also accompanied KL Rahul for his cricket tournaments and has been spotted cheering for him from the stands.

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:05 PM IST