Watch Video: Disha Patani flaunts her sexy back while working out in a strappy bralette

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who never misses a chance to make heads turn with her posts on social media, once again left her fans spellbound with her latest workout video.

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Disha often treats her fans with pictures and videos flaunting her toned body. On Thursday, she dropped a video working out her back.

In the video, she can be seen wearing a strappy bralette with yellow tie-dye shorts.

As soon as she shared the video, fans bombarded the comments section with compliments for the 'Radhe' actress. While some called her an inspiration, others were in awe of her sexy back.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha will be next seen in 'Ek Villain Returns' along with John Abraham. She will also star in 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra.

Apart from that, Disha will also be a part of the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama 'KTina'.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 01:59 PM IST