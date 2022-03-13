Watch Video: Disha Patani aces 'Triple kick'; Tiger Shroff reacts

Actress Disha Patani has always mesmerised the audience with her beauty. Her tough fitness regime plays a major role in enhancing her beauty and the actress has always put in all the efforts to achieve her fitness goals.

Recently, Disha took to her social media and shared a video from her gym workout in which she accomplishes a tough technique of 'Triple kick' in one go. In the captio, she wrote, "Triple kick🐥"

Check out her post here:

As soon as she shared the video, her rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff, commented, "Clean af🔥"

Disha often shares her fitness accomplishments with her fans. Her dedication towards her fitness reflects well on her beautiful face and well-maintained physique.

On the work front, while the actress recently finished shooting for Karan Johar’s action drama ‘Yodha’, starring Sidharth Malhotra, she has ‘Ek Villain 2’ releasing this year too among her other professional commitments.

The actress has her hands full with multiple projects varied in genres, having a choc-o-block schedule this year.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 05:57 PM IST