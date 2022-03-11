Watch Video: Bride-to-be Shama Sikander gives a sneak peek into her white and pink-themed bachelorette party

Actor Shama Sikander is all set to take a big step with her beau James Milliron.

Before exchanging vows with James, Shama recently had a pink-themed bachelorette party with friends.

The 'Ye Meri Life Hai' actor took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her pre-wedding bash.

Shama looks pretty in a white satin robe with 'bride' written on the back. She also wore a headband which has 'bride' written on it.

"Finally getting the Bridal vibes.... What a beautiful bachelorette Thank you all my lovely bridesmaids you all made my day," she captioned one of the posts.

Reportedly, Shama and James' wedding will take place in Goa on March 14.

Shama and James got engaged in the year 2015 in Dubai.

Before taking a big leap towards films, Shama featured in several TV shows. However, she rose to fame with 'Yeh Meri Life Hai'.

Shama also featured in several Bollywood films and was last seen in Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer 'Bypass Road' in 2019.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 04:50 PM IST