Watch Video: Bhumi Pednekar enjoys gol gappa and chaat in Delhi; sister Samiksha reacts

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar recently expressed her love for the street food of Delhi. The actress, who is also a big-time foodie, took to her Instagram account and shared a video in which she can be seen enjoying chaat.

In the video, the 'Badhaai Do' actress can be seen enjoying gol gappas and she can then be seen having what appears to be dahi aloo tikki and paapdi chaat.

The text on the video read, "When in Delhi" with the hashtag "Chaat."

"Dilli ki chaat has my heart #foodie," she captioned the video.

Moments after she shared the video, Bhumi’s sister Samiksha Pednekar commented, "What! I want this now."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi has a mighty slate of films that includes Anubhav Sinha’s 'Bheed', Ajay Bahl’s 'The Ladykiller', Shashank Khaitan’s 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar starrer 'Raksha Bandhan', Sudhir Mishra’s 'Afwaa' and Gauri Khan-produced 'Bhakshak'.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 06:05 PM IST