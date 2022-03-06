Watch Video: Angry Taimur hits dad Saif Ali Khan, leaves netizens in splits

Bollywood's favourite star kid Taimur Ali Khan was spotted on Sunday with his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, but seems like the young nawab was not in his usual playful mood.

In a video which is now going viral, little TimTim can be seen getting down the car and throwing a tantrum at Saif. He then threw his tiny fist at his doting dad, who reacted with an exaggerated scream.

A visibly upset Taimur then stomped away with Saif laughing behind him.

Netizens were left in splits over the entire incident. They flooded the comments section with laughing emoticons.

Many also said that it was normal for kids of Taimur's age to throw a fit once in a while.

Kareena and Saif, along with Taimur, had stepped out to grab breakfast on Sunday morning. The actress had donned a comfortable white tee and black trackpants, while Saif wore a pink t-shirt and white pants.

On the professional front, Saif will be next seen in the much-anticipated film 'Adipurush'. An adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, 'Adipurush' will see Saif play the role of Lankesh.

He will also star in 'Vikram Vedha' opposite Hrithik Roshan.

On the other hand, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The movie is a Bollywood remake of Tom Hanks's 'Forrest Gump. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is Aamir and Kareena’s third collaboration after 'Talaash' and '3 Idiots'. The movie also stars south superstar Naga Chaitanya in a key role.

Besides, she also has a project with Hansal Mehta that she is co-producing and Karan Johar’s 'Takht' in the pipeline.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 04:10 PM IST