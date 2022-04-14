Watch video: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen slams paparazzi as she leaves for Vastu with Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot today and the former's sister Shaheen Bhatt, along with mother Soni Razdan, were spotted leaving for Vastu in the morning.

While the wedding is taking place amid heavy security, the paparazzi seems to have camped outside the residences of the family members to get their hands on any information regarding the wedding.

However, the enthusiasm of the shutterbugs seems to have upset Shaheen. In a video that is doing the rounds on the internet, the bride's sister can be seen visibly agitated over the paps who surrounded her car to catch a glimpse of her as she left for the wedding festivities.

She can be heard asking the photographers to not click anymore pictures and to let them proceed.

Meanwhile, the baraat procession of Ranbir is said to move from the Kapoors' Krishna Raj bungalow to the 'Barfi' actor's current home Vastu.

Ranbir and Alia are all set to get married in a traditional Punjabi ceremony and their pheras will reportedly take place at 2 pm. The couple might also make their first public appearance post the wedding at 7 pm today.

