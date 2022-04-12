Watch video: Alia Bhatt blushes as fan congratulates her ahead of wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

The preparations for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's impending wedding is on full swing. However, the actors have still not made the official announcement and have maintained a mystery around the dates of the nuptials.

Amid this, a video has gone viral on the internet, wherein Alia can be seen blushing as a bunch of fans congratulate her over video call.

It so happened that director-choreographer Farah Khan, who is currently in Boston for a dance workshop, videocalled Karan Johar in the wee hours of the morning.

In the video, Karan can be seen panning his camera towards Alia and her 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' co-star Ranveer Singh. Farah can be seen asking Alia, "Missing me na?", to which she replies, "A lot".

As soon as the people along with Farah realised that it was Alia on the call, they yelled congratulations to her, to which the actress was seen blushing and asking "For what?"

Check out the video here:

Alia and Ranbir will reportedly tie the knot on April 15 at their ancestral RK House and they will host not one but two grand receptions for their industry colleagues on April 16 and 17.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy-adventure drama is set to hit the silver screens on September 9.

Tuesday, April 12, 2022