Watch Video: Akshay Kumar hurts himself as he tries to make music with his teeth and a comb

Actor Akshay Kumar shared a hilarious video on his official Instagram account as he celebrated World Laughter Day on Sunday.

The 'Bachchhan Paandey' actor tried to be innovative, as he took a tail comb and brushed it against his teeth to make the sound that is heard in Ben E King's song 'Stand By Me'.

He also tried to sing along as he made a face. However, the actor hurt him and towards the end of the video, Akshay covered his mouth and he laughed as the word 'ouch' popped up.

"Key to happiness: to be able to laugh at yourself. And on that note, here’s an act which is a result of sheer boredom, hope it makes you laugh. Please do laugh, it was actually painful. And Happy #WorldLaughterDay," he captioned his post.

Akshay was recently in the news after he endorsed a pan masala brand. The actor received backlash from people on social media. However, he apologised and pulled out of the deal and promised to put the money he received from the endorsement to good use.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay recently shared a glimpse of 'Ram Setu'. The photo also features Jacqueline Fernandes and Satyadev.

He has an interesting line-up of films that include ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Selfiee’, ‘OMG 2’, ‘Mission Cindrella’, and others.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 01:48 PM IST