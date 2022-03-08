Watch Video: Aakanksha Singh's interaction with a crew member from a set is too cute to miss

Actress Aakanksha Singh's day got brighter when a person from the team of her next that she has been shooting, recently interacted with her. The whole encounter is just too cute, and the actress even shared a video of it on her social media profile.

In the video, Aakanksha is seen interacting with a man who is speaking gibberish. The actress seems to be having a great time speaking with him.

Talking about the incident, Aakanksha explained that the man in the video is actually a guy named Rizwan, who she describes as super talented. She shared that Rizwan used to drive her to the shoot and the confidence with which he used to speak, she thought it was English but actually it was gibberish.

So, on the last day of shoot when Rizwan asked her for a selfie with him, she asked him to speak to her in English, after she had heard him talk to someone in the language on set. And the interaction that followed was just too adorable and heartwarming. Aakanksha added that it was all done in “masti and fun”, saying, “A good team and crew can make your hectic hours easy going… It’s never an actor it’s the team.”

Aakanksha seems to be in a great place professionally as she is working across languages and mediums and have some big projects in the pipeline as well. Last year she had a highly successful Telugu crime drama web series titled 'Parampara', and now she has 'Clap',' Meet Cute', another web series titled 'Rangbaaz' and one of her biggest projects till date, 'Runway 34' with Ajay Devgn where she plays his wife.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 06:49 PM IST