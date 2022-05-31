Watch: Vicky Kaushal grooves to 'The Punjaabban Song' with Amritpal Singh Bindra; Katrina Kaif reacts

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has surely set our screens and hearts on fire with his dynamic dance moves in the song 'The Punjaabban Song' from the upcoming movie 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'.

The 'Uri' actor shared a video on his Instagram handle, which showed him grooving to the hook step of the song along with producer Amritpal Singh Bindra.

"As Punjabi as it can get!!! Loved dancing to #NachPunjaabban with my brother @bindraamritpal. Our love and best wishes to the Team of #JugJugJeeyo ... @varundvn @kiaraaliaadvani @anilskapoor @neetu54 @manieshpaul @mostlysane @raj_a_mehta @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies," Vicky captioned his post.

Sporting a white t-shirt, with a red and blue checkered shirt tied on his waist, Vicky seemed to have the best time of his life while dancing with his 'brother' Amritpal.

He completed his look with white sneakers and funky red-hued sunglasses. Vicky's charismatic smile was an added bonus.

MOments after he shared the video, Vicky's actor-wife Katrina Kaif praised Bindra. She commented, "@bindraamritpal uve killed it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the newlywed will be seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera', also featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Apart from this, Vicky has an untitled movie by Laxman Utekar starring Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline.