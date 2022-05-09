Watch: Vicky Kaushal aces Ganesh Acharya's 'Dehati Disco' challenge

Ganesh Acharya recently announced #DehatiDiscoChallenge on his social media account, challenging all his industry friends to do the hook step of 'Dehati Disco'.

Soon after the challenge was announced, Vicky Kaushal couldn’t keep himself from grooving onto the title track of 'Dehati Disco'.

Taking to his social media, Vicky wrote, “#DehatiDiscoChallenge with Master Ji himself. Lots of love to you @ganeshacharyaa Sir and my best wishes to the whole team of #DehatiDisco. The film is looking amazing. Looking at the video one can say Vicky Kaushal surely had a blast doing the #DehatiDiscoChallenge."

'Dehati Disco', stars Ganesh Acharya and 'Super Dance-Chapter 3' finalist Saksham Sharma. It is directed by Manoj Sharma, produced by Gitesh Chandrakar, Vaseem Qureshi and Kamal Kishor, under the banner Qureshi Productions Pvt ltd and One Entertainment Film Productions. It is set to release in cinemas on 27th May, 2022.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 03:21 PM IST