Watch: Varun Dhawan tells paparazzi to not scare Samantha Prabhu while escorting the actress to her car

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently in Mumbai to fulfil professional commitments was spotted with actor Varun Dhawan on Friday night.

Dressed in casuals, the duo reportedly met for ‘Citadel’ which will see them as lead. The project will reunite Samantha with ‘The Family Man’ duo Raj and DK.

As Samantha exited the meeting, she was hounded by the paparazzi. However, a protective Varun came to her rescue and told the shutterbugs “Darao mat, kyun dara rahe ho isko (Do not scare her. Why are you scaring her)?”

Earlier, Samantha also attended the Critics Choice Film Awards in the city.

Advertisement

ALSO READ In Pics: Sexy Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in a gown with plunging neckline

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha recently completed 12 years in the film industry.

The 'Ye Maaya Chesave' actor was last seen in a special dance number for the film, 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

She is awaiting the release of her next film 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal' with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, which is slated for a theatrical release on April 28, 2022.

She also dropped the first look from her upcoming film 'Shakuntalam'.

The film is directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively. The film also features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty.

Samantha has also been roped in to play the lead role in 'Arrangements of Love' movie.

BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John will helm the project, which is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari.

On the other hand, Varun will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. The film also stars actors Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli . It is directed by Mehta.

He will also be seen in Dinesh Vijan's much-awaited horror-comedy 'Bhediya', also starring Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. He will be essaying the role of a half-man and half-wolf in the film.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 09:08 AM IST