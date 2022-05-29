Watch: Varun Dhawan grooves to 'Nach Punjaabban' with dad David Dhawan; Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif react

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Sunday treated his fans with a fun video in which he can be seen performing the hook step of the first 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' song 'Nach Punjaabban' with his dad, veteran filmmaker David Dhawan.

Varun also challenged some of his industry colleagues including Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Avneet Kaur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sara Ali Khan and others to perform the hook step and share their videos.

"Enjoyed doing the #famstep with My dad. Since the wedding banger #naachpunjaabban is out now send your reels with your families or loved ones #jugjuggjeeyo," the actor captioned his post.

Moments after he shared it on Instagram, fans and celebs like Kiara, Amaal Malik and Katrina were all hearts for the video.

The energetic dance number was released on Saturday. It features Varun with his co-stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

The track is a remix of 'Nach Punjaban', a Pakistani song. Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Romy sang the song, which is written by Tanishk Bagchi and Abrar Ul Haq.

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the family entertainer will be released in theatres on June 24.