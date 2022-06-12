e-Paper Get App

Watch: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani flaunt their dance moves in 'JugJugg Jeeyo' song 'Dupatta'

'Dupatta' also features Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 01:52 PM IST
Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's 'JugJugg Jeeyo' is all set to hit the big screens on June 24.

The makers of the film on Sunday shared a new song 'Dupatta' from the film. The peppy track is sung and composed by Diesby and the female vocals are given by Shreya Sharma.

Varun and Kiara flaunt their stunning dance moves in the song. 'Dupatta' also features Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul.

'JugJugg Jeeyo' is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie also stars Prajakta Koli.

The makers and actors of the film kickstarted the promotions of the film on a grand scale last week.

Taking the promotions a notch higher, the team of this family entertainer has big plans lined up. The cast will be going for city tours, making appearances on reality shows, doing crowd activities, interviews, marketing interactions, etc.

