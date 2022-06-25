Watch: UK Parliament leaders hail Vivek Agnihotri for success of ‘The Kashmir Files’ and his ‘Humanity Tour’

Vivek Agnihotri along with Pallavi Joshi has been traveling around the globe for their ‘Humanity Tour’. Recently, he shared a video of several leaders from the UK parliament praising him for his contributions to highlighting the genocide and his advocacy for humanity.

Several speakers including Sam Tarry (Mp Labour Party), Theresa Villiers MP (Conservative Party), Lord Navnit Dholakia (Liberal Democrat) ,Virendra Sharma MP (Labour Party) and Navendu Mishra Mp (Labour Party), among others spoke on the same.

#WATCH

This is what Members of @UKParliament (MPs) have to say about Hindu Genocide in Kashmir.



The impact of a small film with TRUTH. #HumanityTour pic.twitter.com/UvVmnzDk3C — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 24, 2022

Last month, Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi embarked on the ‘Humanity Tour’ to spread the message of peace and educate the world about Indian culture. During the tour, Agnihotri and Joshi spoke in The Nehru Center in London, Cambridge University, Imperial college , Edinburgh, Lion’s club Birmingham, Scottish Jewish Heritage Centre, Scotland, Glasgow Scotland, Parliament of United Kingdom, House of Lords, UK Speaker’s Corner, and Hyde Park, London.

While Agnihotri is known to be a powerful thought leader, Pallavi Joshi is touted as one of the most powerful female producer in the Indian film industry with a vision to attempt real-life and challenging subjects and narrate truth in the films produced under her production house, ‘I Am Buddha Foundation’.