Watch: Tiger Shroff gets mobbed by fans after the launch of ‘Heropanti 2’ song ‘Whistle Baja 2.0’

Moments after the makers of ‘Heropanti 2’ dropped the track ‘Whistle Baja 2.0.’ featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, fans mobbed the actor as he left the premises post launch.

The song was released in a single-screen theatre at Gaiety Galaxy. The crowd went crazy to another level and the actor could barely stand.

Watch the video below.

Back in 2014, Tiger Shroff made a spectacular debut with the blockbuster 'Heropanti' and since then Indian cinema has discovered a new dancing genius.

Looking back in 2014, Tiger and Kriti’s chemistry was making headlines for their spectacular dance moves in ‘Whistle Baja’ from the film.

To relive the same, Tiger and Kriti came together to groove their ways into our hearts with the reprised version.

Recently, Tiger shared a glimpse of the reprised version of his famous 'Whistle Baja' from his debut film Heropanti. The latest version, which also features Kriti Sanon in it makes us visit the nostalgic lane from the 2014 days.

Tiger Shroff, who has always managed to stun the audience with his daring action sequences and mind-blowing dance moves is currently gearing up for the release of 'Heropanti 2'.

Currently, the release of ‘Heropanti 2’ is the talk of the town. Apart from Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in the lead roles. It will release on April 29.

Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to take us on an expedition. The music track of the film is given by A R Rahman.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 02:51 PM IST