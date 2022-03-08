Watch: 'The Kashmir Files' gets a standing ovation in New Delhi

The makers of the much talked about movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ were taken in for a huge surprise during the screening of the exodus drama held in New Delhi recently.

The packed cinema hall gave a standing ovation and huge round of applause to the Vivek Agnihotri directorial. The crowd couldn’t stop praising the thought-provoking narrative and performances by the stellar cast.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During the end of last year, Vivek and his wife-actress Pallavi Joshi visited the USA for over a month-long schedule of the special screenings of their highly-anticipated movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ across different cities.

Touted to be one of the most important, relevant and unreported story of Indian history, ‘The Kashmir Files’ was invited by several prestigious institutes and organizations in the USA.

Advertisement

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the mass genocide of Kashmiri Pandit community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features an ensemble cast of Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is scheduled to release in theatres on March 11, 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 04:44 PM IST