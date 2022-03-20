Watch: 'The Kashmir Files' actor Anupam Kher's mom gets teary-eyed as she recalls her brother's death during the Kashmir tragedy

Senior actor Anupam Kher, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest outing 'The Kashmir Files', shared a heartbreaking video of his mother Dulari on social media.

In the video, Anupam's mother can be seen recalling the Kashmir tragedy and revealing that her younger brother died during the incident.

She shared that her brother had built their house in the valley in the same year and that he got a letter addressed to him that it was their turn next to leave the region. Wiping a tear, she said that he had not even picked the papers of their newly-constructed house and that he passed away during the period.

She also said that whatever has been shown in 'The Kashmir Files' is true and that there is not an ounce of falsehood or exaggeration in it.

She also expressed her desire to settle back in the valley again.

Anupam wrote that he wanted to make the video on a lighter vein, but his mother was deeply hurt. "I wanted to be a little light hearted while telling Mom about the box office success of #TheKashmirFiles!! But she was in no such mood. She is focused, fearless, hurt, disillusioned and furious!" he captioned the video.

He added, "She speaks about the ordeal of the #KashmiriHindus genocide. About women, children suffering and about her younger brother #MotiLalKak. And she takes on the politicians! Dulari is deeply hurt!"

Meanwhile, 'The Kashmir Files' helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, has come out to be a massive hit at the box office. The film, which released on March 11, has so far earned Rs 141.25 crore in India alone.

‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandit community in the 1990s. It’s a gut-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

