Watch: Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl protects her as fans mob the actress for a selfie

Months after announcing her breakup with long-time boyfriend Rohman Shawl, actress Sushmita Sen was spotted with him for dinner on Monday evening. She was accompanied by her younger daughter Alisah.

As Sushmita walked outside, she obliged for a selfie with fans gathered to see her. However, as the actress continued to get mobbed, Rohman stepped in and put his arms around the former Miss Universe to shield her from those failing to maintain a distance. He then safely escorted her to the car.

Putting all speculations to rest, Sushmita had confirmed about her break-up with Rohman Shawl last year.

Sharing a picture of the two of them together, Sushmita wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!"

Elaborating on her decision to not hide about it and keep things as is in the public eye, Sushmita told Hindustan Times, that closure is important given that she’s a public figure, and it is essential so that both people can move on with their lives.

She said, "At my age, if I sit and start thinking about the terrible thing, it is really my life that I wasted”.

Sen further mentioned that when she’s in love she gives her 100 percent, so it should be the same while parting ways as well.

“The truth is incredible because it allows people to remain friends and to be good to each other. The world needs that love. There’s enough problems in it already,” added the 46-year-old.

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the second season of the International Emmy nominated series 'Aarya', directed by Ram Madhvani.

