Watch: SonyLIV drops the teaser of 'Avrodh: The Siege Within' season 2, starring Abir Chatterjee

The military drama 'Avrodh: The Siege Within' is all set to return with its second season.

The show features actors like Abir Chatterjee, Mohan Agashe, Neeraj Kabi, Anant Mahadevan, Aahana Kumra, Rajesh Khattar, Sanjay Suri, amongst others.

It is inspired by the book - 'India’s most fearless 2' by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, Chapter 9 - “Just tell me when to begin sir”.

Directed by Raj Acharya and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Juggernaut productions, the story is helmed by writers Brijesh Jayrajan, and Sudeep Nigam.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 03:53 PM IST