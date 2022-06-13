Watch: Sobhita Dhulipala shares trending dance video; fans are all hearts for it

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala on Monday shared a video in which she can be seen dancing to one of the trending songs on Instagram.

Time and again, Sobhita has proved to be one of the most talented actresses of her time. Not only is she a gifted actress, but is also a spectacular dancer. Her killer looks and sharp features make her one of the the hottest actresses in the industry today.

She shared a hilarious video of herself dancing to one of the trending songs of singer Tyga. The song 'Ayy Macarena' is popular among social media users and several people including the actress are making fun videos on it.

“Sorry Mom”, Sobhita captioned her video.

For those unversed, Sobhita is a trained classical dancer. Dance is one of the layers of her epic personality. The actress often shares her love for art and creativity through her social media account.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sobhita has an interesting lineup that includes a sequel of ‘Made In Heaven’. She also has ‘The Night Manager' with Aditya Roy Kapur, ‘Monkey Man’, and Maniratnam's ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ in her kitty.