Watch: Sidharth Malhotra holds train of Kriti Sanon's dress at awards night, fans hail him as 'gentleman'

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra never leaves a chance to win the hearts of people.

His appearance at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2022 ceremony on Sunday night is proof of the fact why he is considered as the gem of a person.

A video has been doing the rounds in which Sidharth can be seen picking up the train of actor Kriti Sanon's lavender-colored dress so that she can comfortably pose for shutterbugs on the red carpet.

Sidharth's thoughtful gesture has left netizens in awe of him.

Reacting to the video, a Twitter user wrote, "Siddharth is definitely a gem. The way he held Kriti's gown when the media were clicking her pictures. He earns my respect even in such small things."

Another user hailed him as a "gentleman." "Find a guy who is gentlemanly as Sidharth Malhotra. Kriti was blushing so hard," the social media user tweeted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in Mission Majnu', which will hit theatres on June 10 this year. On the other hand, Kriti is busy promoting her film 'Bachchan Pandey' -- co-starring Akshay Kumar.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 09:42 AM IST