Watch: Siddhanth Kapoor's inside party video goes viral after he gets arrested for consuming drugs

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor's video has gone viral, hours after he was arrested for consuming drugs at a party in Bengaluru.

In the now-viral video, Siddhanth can be seen handling the DJ console and people are seen dancing to his music.

Take a look at the video here:

According to ANI, cops raided a posh hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday night and Siddhanth was among the six people who were found to have consumed drugs.

He has currently been lodged at the Ulsoor police station and further investigation into the rave party is underway.

Reacting to the news, Siddhanth's father, actor Shakti Kapoor, told India Today that he still has no clue about it and the family is trying to get in touch with Siddhanth, but no one is receiving their calls.

He also told Times of India that "it is not possible" his son could have been involved in the incident.

Siddhanth has worked as an assistant director in films like 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Chup Chup Ke' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. He has also starred in the films like Jazbaa', 'Haseena Parkar', and 'Chehre'.