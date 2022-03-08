Watch: Siddhant Chaturvedi begins shoot for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav

One of the sexiest youngsters of Bollywood, Siddhant Chaturvedi has been busy receiving showers of praises after leaving all impressed with his impeccable performance as Zain in his last, 'Gehraiyaan'. And now he announces the beginning of his next, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

The young star took to his social media to share a video of his super adorable and aesthetic cuts from Ladakh with the song 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' playing in the background. And what left everyone most excited was the caption.

He wrote, "On my way to our Next… #KhoGayeHumKahan 🎬 Picking up @ananyapanday @gouravadarsh @arjunvarain.singh on the way 📱 💬 @tigerbabyfilms @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @excelmovies"

The actor's super sexy charms, barrel of talent, hot surfer's body matched with a great chemistry with Deepika Padukone, left girls drooling as they couldnt get enough of their "Zain". And now the fans couldn't stop dropping heart-eye, fire and love emojis in the captions of this post.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' will see Siddhant reunite with his 'Gehraiyaan' co-star, Ananya Panday and also stars Adarsh Gourav. Besides this, the talented actor also has 'Yudhra' and 'Phone Bhoot' in the pipeline.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 11:53 AM IST