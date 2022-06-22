Watch: Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Sanya Malhotra turn workout buddies

OTT’s blue-eyed girl Shweta Tripathi Sharma enjoys a massive following, both across the country as well as on social media. Her reel and real personalities are as popular as her performances on screen.

Recently, her workout reel took the internet by storm. She was seen working out with friend and actress Sanya Malhotra.

Posting the video to her Instagram page, the popular face on social media wrote, “Do anmol ratan who made the first day of my work out absolutely 🤸🏽♀️✨ @sanyamalhotra_ @tridevpandey 🤗🌻👋🏼"

She added, "Warm up hoa, boxing hoi, meditation kiya aur khoob saari baatein bhi. 💪🏼 aur 🤍 tu all!”

Sanya too dropped a hilarious comment under the post. "Hahhhahahah That song! 😂 Dil ko bachate hue ankhiyan ladaneeee ankhiyaaa ladane bom bom," it read.

Looks like there are new workout BFFs in town!