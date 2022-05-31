Watch: Shilpa Shetty grooves to 'The Punjaabban Song' with Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Sunday treated his fans with a fun video in which he can be seen performing the hook step of the first 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' song 'The Punjaabban Song' with his dad, veteran filmmaker David Dhawan.

Varun had also challenged some of his industry colleagues to perform the hook step and share their videos.

On Tuesday, Varun's 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' co-star Neetu Kapoor shared a video in which she can be seen grooving to the song and performing the hook step with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji.

"Got my other on-screen family @norafatehi and @marzipestonji to do the hook step and we are hooked!!! And a very special thanks to @theshilpashetty for joining it and making it more fun," the veteran actress captioned her post.

Check out the video here:

Moments after he shared it on Instagram, fans and several celebs were all hearts for the video.

Shilpa recently appeared as a special guest on a dance reality show to promote her upcoming film 'Nikamma'. Neetu, Nora and Marzi judge the show.

The energetic dance number was released on Saturday. It features Varun with his co-stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

The track is a remix of 'Nach Punjaban', a Pakistani song. Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Romy sang the song, which is written by Tanishk Bagchi and Abrar Ul Haq.

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the family entertainer will be released in theatres on June 24.