Watch: 'Sharmaji Namkeen' song 'Ye Luthrey' shows Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal battle retirement

A glimpse into life after retirement, 'Sharmaji Namkeen' latest song 'Ye Luthrey' is a quirky take of how the film's protagonist B.G Sharma aka the legendary Rishi Kapoor and talent powerhouse Paresh Rawal, come to terms with this beast called 'retirement'.

A discovery of a new passion fired by a bunch of merry women, the peppy 'Ye Luthrey' takes audiences through B.G Sharma's trials and errors and ups and downs.

An Amazon Original Movie 'Sharmaji Namkeen' stars an ensemble of actors, including the Late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. In a first for Hindi cinema, Sharmaji Namkeen features two veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal - who play the same character.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures, 'Sharmaji Namkeen' will premiere on Prime Video on March 31.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 01:03 PM IST