Watch 'Shamshera' Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor's rugged avatar as a decoit locks horns with a ruthless Sanjay Dutt

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor's 'Shamshera' on Wednesday shared an intriguing teaser of the film.

They also announced that the trailer of 'Shamshera' will be released on Friday (June 24).

In the teaser, Ranbir can be seen in a rugged avatar. He locks horns with ruthless Sanjay Dutt.

"A legend who will leave his mark. #ShamsheraTrailer out on 24th June. Experience SHAMSHERA in @imax in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July," the makers wrote along with the teaser.

The story of 'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never seen Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.