Watch: Shahid Kapoor reveals 'Chup Chup Ke' director Priyadarshan dubbed his voice without telling him

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, recently revealed a hidden detail about his 2006 comedy-drama film 'Chup Chup Ke' directed by Priyadarshan. The film which also starred Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Shakti Kapoor, Om Puri and Anupam Kher was adapted from the Malayalam film Punjabi House (1998).

In a conversation with Netflix, Shahid was reading a fan comment which read, “Can’t believe this is the same guy who used to do ‘Jabba Jabba’ once.”

For those unversed, 'Chup Chup Ke' had Shahid essay the role of a person who pretends to be mute.

Recalling the dialogue Shahid revealed that the film's director had dubbed his voice without telling him.

Shahid said, “Oh I know what you’re talking about. Just FYI, in case you didn’t know, that ‘Jabba Jabba’ voice was not my voice. I also reacted to it the same way the audience did because when I saw the film and at that time, I was a newcomer, so, zyada importance nahi milti jab aap newcomer hote ho.”

“Toh unhone mujhe bataye bina, because woh Priyadarshan ne film banayi thi, aur woh Chennai mei apni dubbing aur woh sab karte the. Toh wohin se unhone kisi ko leke woh ‘Dabba Dabba’ kisi aur se kara di," he added.

Shahid further stated, "Jab maine film dekhi toh I was looking at the film, I was like, ‘Ye kiski awaz hai' and everyone was like, ‘Oh, he’s so funny!’ and I was like 'Yeah but it’s not me'. I knew because I know what my voice sounds like."

Meanwhile on work front, Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' recently released on Netflix. A Hindi remake of National Award-winning Telugu sports drama of the same name, 'Jersey' was theatrically released on April 22 after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 09:47 AM IST