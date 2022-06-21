Watch: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani celebrate 3 years of 'Kabir Singh' with a special video

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani on Tuesday celebrated the three-year release anniversary of 'Kabir Singh' with special social media posts.

They took to their Instagram handles and shared a special video. Shahid looks handsome in a grey suit that he paired with a classy white shirt.

On the other hand, Kiara wore a stunning off-shoulder white dress and completed her look by leaving her tresses open. The on-screen couple made a stylish entry.

Sharing the video, they wrote, "3 years of Kabir and Preeti #KabirSingh".

'Kabir Singh' was a massive success that brought Shahid nationwide acclaim. The film received controversial reviews from critics but positive responses from the fans.

The 'Haider' actor plays the role of Kabir, a short-tempered surgeon who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film was the highest-grossing movie of the year 2019.