Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's adorable video with Dabboo Ratnani's daughter Myrah goes viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's video with photographer Dabboo Ratnani's daughter is doing the rounds on social media.

On Monday, Daboo took to his official Twitter account to share the adorable video with his fans.

In the video, which was shot during one of the photoshoots, SRK can be seen chatting with Daboo's daughter Myrah. "Really Cute!!! Do Watch This Video Featuring @iamsrk & @MyrahRatnani."

Check it out here:

Moments after he shared the video, fans took to the comments section and gushed over SRK and Myrah's cuteness.

"How is it even possible that this man can be the cutest fatherly figure one second, and sexy beast the next? <3 I'm completely mesmerized," a comment read.

"How freakin adorable is Shah with kids?" another user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Srk really knows how to handle kids and make them happy..its the reason that he is the best father of bollywood."

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK has been away from the big screen for four years. He was last featured in Aanand L Rai's 2018 directorial, 'Zero'.

He will next be seen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the film 'Pathaan'.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 06:12 PM IST