Watch: Shah Rukh Khan unhappy with Anurag Kashyap for not coming up with a good script

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday piqued the interest of his fans with yet another teaser for his upcoming OTT venture SRK+.

In the new video, he can be seen upset with Anurag Kashyap for praising other shows and not coming up with a plan for SRK's own OTT project.

"Dil toh pagal tha, ab dimaag bhi kharaab kar diya," Shah Rukh wrote along with the video clip.

SRK+ is touted to be the King Khan's own OTT platform. However, no official confirmation has been received yet.

A few days ago, the King Khan dropped the first annuouncement regarding SRK+. "Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein," he wrote.

The 56-year-old actor has been away from the silver screens for four years now. In September 2021, it was reported that SRK will be making his digital debut with a web series on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar.

Meanwhile, SRK is gearing up for the release of his next film 'Pathaan', which will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The actor is currently busy with the film's schedule in Spain, and recently, his leaked pictures from the sets sent his fans into a frenzy.

SRK was seen sporting long hair and a rugged look as he was clicked smoking near the sets.

The spy actioner has been backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 11:29 AM IST