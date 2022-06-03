e-Paper Get App

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan to star in Atlee's high-octane actioner 'Jawan', film to release on June 2, 2023

The film promises to be a spectacular event film with high octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 02:18 PM IST
article-image

Red Chillies Entertainment announces 'Jawan', a massive action entertainer, starring the megastar Shah Rukh Khan and helmed by director Atlee. The film promises to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema.

Known for directing a string of successful blockbuster films in the south like 'Raja Rani', 'Theri', 'Mersal' and 'Bigil' to name a few, director Atlee brings his magic to a nation-wide release with the highly anticipated, Jawan.

Putting all the speculations to rest, the film was announced today with a teaser video unit that features Shah Rukh Khan amidst a rugged a backdrop, wounded and wrapped in bandages. The first look of the film sets the tone for what’s to come, a larger than life action entertainer that will release across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres across the globe on 2nd June 2023.

Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan said , “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.

Talking about creating 'Jawan', director Atlee said, “Jawan has something in it for everyone be it actions, emotions, drama all woven into create a visual spectacle. I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy together and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before”.

Red Chillies Entertainment presents ‘Jawan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and produced by Gauri Khan. 'Jawan' will be released on June 2, 2023 in five languages making it Shah Rukh Khan’s first Pan India film.

With 'Jawan’s announcement, Shah Rukh Khan is set to treat the audiences and his fans with three films next year, namely, 'Dunki', 'Pathaan' and now 'Jawan'.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

