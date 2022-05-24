Watch: Shah Rukh Khan charms fans as he strikes his signature pose at an event in Delhi

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan never misses an opportunity to charm his fans and his latest video is a proof of the same.

In a video which is now going viral on the internet, SRK can be seen striking his iconic signature pose. Looking dapper in a black-and-white suit and with arms wide spread, the King Khan sent fans swooning over him as he graced an event in Delhi.

The crowd can be seen cheering for the star as soon as he strikes his signature pose.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, on the film front, SRK will be next seen in 'Pathaan', after a hiatus of four years. The action-drama, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

He recently also announced that he will be collaborating with ace director Rajkumar Hirani for a film titled 'Dunki'. It will also star Taapsee Pannu in a key role. He is currently busy shooting for the same and his look from the film is still under wraps, only adding to the anticipation of his fans.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 04:34 PM IST