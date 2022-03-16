Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anurag Kashyap discuss the script for latter's OTT debut

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday piqued the interest of his fans with yet another teaser for his upcoming OTT venture SRK+.

In a new video, which has been shared by Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh can be seen discussing the script for his new outing with director Anurag Kashyap. However, looks like the actor-director duo has run out of ideas.

SRK+ is touted to be the King Khan's own OTT platform. However, no official confirmation has been received yet.

Sharing the video, Ajay wrote, "Sorry @iamsrk pehle bata dete, Rudra SRK+ pe hi release karta," with a laughing emoticon.

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh dropped the first annuouncement regarding SRK+. "Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein," he wrote.

The 56-year-old actor has been away from the silver screens for four years now. In September 2021, it was reported that SRK will be making his digital debut with a web series on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar.

Meanwhile, SRK is gearing up for the release of his next film 'Pathaan', which will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The spy actioner has been backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:54 PM IST