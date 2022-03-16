Watch: Sexy Alia Bhatt poses in a bikini on the beach, gives a glimpse of her birthday celebration

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who turned a year older on Tuesday (March 15), recently gave a glimpse of her birthday celebration.

Alia, who is also enjoying the success of her latest film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', celebrated her special day with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

The actress took to Instagram and posted a video that features several stills from her birthday vacation.

In the short clip, Alia can be seen enjoying on the beach in a yellow and orange bikini. She also gave a glimpse of her birthday decor and several stills with her mom and sister.

It was definitely a cheat day for Alia as she binged on some delicacies including noodles. Alia also re-watched one of the most popular sitcoms 'Friends' and played badmintion.

"This is 29 ☀️ thank you for all the love," Alia captioned her post. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on her birthday, the makers of her much-anticipated 'Brahmastra' dropped her first look from the film. Alia shared a video on her Instagram handle and introduced her character Isha. "Happy birthday to me. Can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha .. Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you," she wrote.

In the video, audiences get a glimpse of different avatars of Alia, however, not much has been revealed about her role in the film yet.

'Brahmastra' is set to unite real-life couple Alia and Ranbir Kapoor for the first time on the celluloid. Ranbir plays the role of 'Shiva' in the film.

Besides Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles. It is touted to be a fantasy thriller and is the first part of a planned trilogy.

Meanwhile, Alia will also be seen in films like 'RRR', 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Darlings' and 'Takht'.

She will also make her internationaldebut with Gal Gadot in Netflix's 'Heart of Stone'.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 01:20 PM IST