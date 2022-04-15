Watch: Sanjay Dutt gets mobbed by fans as he visits Gaiety Galaxy after the release of 'KGF: Chapter 2'

e-Paper Get App
The mob went crazy as they shouted Sanjay Dutt’s name. The 'KGF' star waved at his fans

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 02:43 PM IST

Sanjay Dutt | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sanjay Dutt, who played the role of ‘Adheera’ in 'KGF: Chapter 2', visited Gaiety Galaxy after the release of his film yesterday. The star was showered with love as several people encircled his vehicle and screamed his name.

The mob went crazy as they shouted Sanjay Dutt’s name. The 'KGF' star came out of his sunroof and waved at his fans. The scene was equally majestic and unbelievable to one's eyes. Knowing how fans have devoted themselves to Sanjay’s character ‘Adheera’ from 'KGF', made the star emotional.

'KGF: Chapter 2', which was released yesterday, has successfully managed a monstrous opening and is currently breaking earth-shattering records in terms of advance ticket booking to box office collection.

Sanjay Dutt, who slipped into the skin of ‘Adheera’, has managed to impress the audience with its villainous aura and invincible individuality. Fans are in applauding him for his remarkable performance.

Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 02:43 PM IST