Watch: Samantha Prabhu, Tiger Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh, take the 'Attack' challenge

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh started the ‘Attack Challenge’ when she uploaded a jaw-dropping workout video to the beats of her upcoming film’s song ‘Mai Nahi Tuttna’. She went on to challenge Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez to take up the same

Here are the actors who further participated in this challenge:

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff, being a fitness enthusiast, took it and further nominated Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jackky Bhagnani. Here is Tiger's response to Rakul's Attack challenge...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

After Tiger's nomination, Samantha went ahead and aced at Tiger's Attack challenge nomination to her. She went on to nominate Arjun Kapoor to which Arjun hilariously replied, “I definitely ain’t got this gym for sure...” with a laughing emoji.

Jacqueline Fernandez

In response to co-star Rakul Preet Singh's Attack challenge nomination, Jacqueline took it up and gave us an energetic rendition. She then went on to nominate co-star John Abraham and ‘Attack' director Lakshya Raj Anand.

Here is Jacqueline's energetic rendition to the Attack Challenge

Jackky Bhagnani

Nominated by Tiger Shroff, Jackky too, took on the Attack Challenge. Here you can see Jackky Bhagnani taking on the Attack Challenge.

Spearheaded by a stellar cast of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah as they combine their forces to bring the audiences a special adrenaline pumping action entertainer to be watched exclusively in cinemas.

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham's Action Entertainer ‘Attack’. A JA Entertainment Film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, worldwide release by Pen Marudhar, in cinemas on 1st April 2022.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:42 AM IST