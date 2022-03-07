Watch: Salman Khan says all his girlfriends are now married in latest video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday shared a video in which he meets his younger self from the film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'.

The video shows Salman telling his character Prem from the film about his life in the future. Prem eagerly asks him if he is married, to this Salman replied, "Hogayi. Tumhari sab girlfriends ki."

Salman dated actress Sangeeta Bijlani in the 80s. He was also in a relationship with Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile on work front, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led spy thriller 'Tiger 3' is set to arrive in theatres worldwide on April 21, 2023. The actioner, backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), features Salman and Katrina as spy agents - Tiger and Zoya. The film will reportedly star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Besides that, Salman's film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will arrive in cinema halls on December 30.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the comedy-drama will hit the theatres three days after Khan's 57th birthday. Also featuring Pooja Hegde, the film is directed by Farhad Samji of 'Housefull 4' fame.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 04:12 PM IST