Watch: Salman Khan reveals he's already 'married' in latest video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is often questioned if he’s ever going to tie the knot, had a quirky reply in the latest video shared by him on Instagram.

The actor, who shared the clip, which is for an advertisement can be seen talking to his younger self from “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” who asks if he got married, to which Khan answers, he’s already.

Salman captioned it as, “Hui ya na hui…jaanne ke liye parson dekho!!!”

Meanwhile on work front, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led spy thriller "Tiger 3" is set to arrive in theatres worldwide on April 21, 2023.

The actioner, backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), features Khan and Kaif as spy agents - Tiger and Zoya.

In a social media post on Friday, both the stars shared the release date and gave a sneak-peak into the world of the film.

"Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen (we all should take care of ourselves).. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid. let's all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023," Khan, 56, wrote on Twitter.

The first movie in the franchise, "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012), directed by Kabir Khan, chronicled the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger (Khan) who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Kaif) during an investigation.

The Ali Abbas Zafar-helmed sequel, "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), saw Tiger and Zoya go on a mission to save a group of hostages held by a militant terrorist organization in Iraq. The film was said to be inspired from the 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant).

The third installment is directed by Maneesh Sharma, best known for "Fan" and "Band Baaja Baaraat".

"Tiger 3" will reportedly star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Besides that, Salman's film "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" will arrive in cinema halls on December 30.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the comedy drama will hit the theatres three days after Khan's 57th birthday.

Also featuring Pooja Hegde, the film is directed by Farhad Samji of "Housefull 4" fame.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 01:47 PM IST